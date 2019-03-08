English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram Will Soon Add User-Filter Options, Improved Media Picker

The user-filter option would let users sort their "Following" and "Followers" lists by most recent additions or the opposite on Instagram.

IANS

Updated:March 8, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram may introduce some new tools, user-filter options, co-watching in video calls and minor interface tweaks on the app.

"Instagram is testing chronological sorting options for users along with a search bar in the 'Likes' list," tech tipster Jane Manchun Wong tweeted on Thursday.

The user-filter option would let users sort their "Following" and "Followers" lists by most recent additions or the opposite.

"The capacity could make it easier to locate your most long-serving brand supporters, which may provide new opportunities for connection. It would also make it easier to engage with your most recent additions, and track locations and details, which you could corelate with campaigns," reported web portal Social Media Today.

"Instagram is testing for lyrics while choosing music in Stories. Helps users choose specific parts of songs for now. I wish they'll make it karaoke style though," Wong further tweeted.

The app is also testing an improved media picker with "Saved", "Liked Posts" and "Your Posts" tabs for personal and business Direct Message accounts, Wong added.
