Instagram Will Soon Allow More Users To Share Links On Stories, Company Testing Sticker Links

Facebook-owned Instagram does not allow everyone to share links on their stories. The company only allows verified users or those with more than 10,000 followers to put up a “Swipe Up" link to their stories. Now, it seems that Instagram is bringing the ability to share links on Stories to more users. The company recently told a website that it has started a test that gives a small subset of users the ability to link a website using a Stories sticker. According to the report, users will be able to respond to the Stories with sticker links, something that can’t be done with Swipe Up stories currently.

Instagram’s Head of Product Vishal Shah told The Verge that the move is to learn how people might take advantage of links. The company will be watching for the types of links people post while keeping a particular eye on misinformation and spam. Above that, Shah told the website that stickers fit more into the current way that people use Instagram. Shah also said that link stories are the eventual goal for Instagram, be it for people who already have linking privileges or everyone. The test from Instagram seems mostly targeted at people who have found voice and reach on the platform, but not to the levels that allows them to share a link. Further, a lot of times users want to share links in order to provide more context to their Stories or just share their work, but are not able to do so because Instagram only allows a certain set of users to post links.

Links will be limited to stories for now. The company’s executive said that there is no plan to bring them to feed or other parts of the app. It is not known whether Instagram will allow every user to share links on their Story. The report in The Verge says that this will be a small test only, so the platform won’t rapidly change overnight.

