1-min read

Instagram Will Soon Get a Dark Mode on Android, And it Will be Brilliant

While Google and Apple are already have updated most of their apps, third-party app developers are still trying to catch up.

Kunal Khullar |

Updated:September 26, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
Instagram Will Soon Get a Dark Mode on Android, And it Will be Brilliant
While Google and Apple are already have updated most of their apps, third-party app developers are still trying to catch up.
The latest updates on Android and iOS bring in system-wide dark theme or ‘dark mode.’ While Google and Apple are already have updated most of their apps, third-party app developers are still trying to catch up. Facebook seems to be all set to adopt the new change starting off with Instagram. According to an XDA report, the latest Instagram alpha update adds a new ‘AMOLED’ dark theme. Yup, not just a simple dark theme, but one that features a black background. Which makes it better than just having dark gray elements. Now we haven’t tried the update yet, but XDA suggests that it “isn’t perfectly dark in all parts, but it does theme the majority of the UI elements.”

Facebook recently added the feature to its Messenger app and is reportedly testing it on the main app as well. Not to mention, we have been waiting eagerly for the feature to hit WhatsApp. In case you want to try out the new dark theme, you can download the app from this link to update to the latest version of the app. Make sure you have a phone which comes with built-in dark mode as it currently follows the system-wide toggle. So you would need devices running on Android 10, any Samsung device with One UI, some of the OnePlus devices, and even the latest MIUI 10 based phones that bring in built-in system wide dark mode.

