Instagram Will Soon Let You Repost Other Friend’s Post and Reels: All Details

Instagram users will soon get the option to repost other people’s posts and reels. The platform has reportedly confirmed that it has started testing this feature, which should soon be available to all users. The tests are taking place with a small group of users. Instagram says the feature will work the same way as you repost other people’s Stories right now.

One tipster has already spotted the feature being tested, and gave more details about this new option for Instagram users. He mentions that the repost feature will be available next to the tag option on an Instagram user’s profile section.

We are not sure why the platform feels the need to add this option, but lately its focus has been very scattered and confusing. Adam Mosseri has already confirmed that Instagram will slowly move from the photo-to-video platform, with users going to have 9:16 photos to post instead of the standard 16:9 format.

Instagram is expected to bring the new repost feature to mobile users on the Android and iOS Instagram app in the coming months once the tests are completed by the platform and its developers.

The app is already seeing tweaks in the design, but still you will find it hard to use on a foldable form factor, something that Instagram needs to work on, especially with many foldable devices expected to launch in the near future.

Instagram has TikTok in its sights, and Reels is heralded as the go-to platform where the Meta-owned app wants to grow its business. It is even ready to consider e-commerce as a source for earning revenue through different content creators.

