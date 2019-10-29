Instagram's Self-Harm Imagery Ban to Now Include Memes, Cartoons
Instagram's policy changes came after British teenager Molly Russell committed suicide because of viewing graphic content about anxiety, depression, and self-harm.
Image for Representation (Source: IANS)
To check more types of self-harm and suicide content, Facebook-owned Instagram has extended its ban on graphical self-harm imagery to include memes and cartoons as well. It is Instagram's response to the public outcry over the death of British teenager Molly Russell who killed herself in 2017 after viewing graphic content on the photo-sharing platform. "We have expanded our policies to prohibit more types of self-harm and suicide content. We will no longer allow fictional depictions of self-harm or suicide on Instagram, such as drawings or memes or content from films or comics that use graphic imagery. We will also remove other imagery that may not show self-harm or suicide, but does include associated materials or methods," Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, wrote in a blog post on Sunday.
According to Instagram, nothing is more important to it than the safety of people who use the platform, particularly the most vulnerable."Accounts sharing this type of content will also not be recommended in search or in our discovery surfaces, like 'Explore'. And we'll send more people more resources with localised helplines, like the Samaritans and PAPYRUS in the UK or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and The Trevor Project in the US," Mosseri said. After Russell's death, her family discovered she had been "suggested" disturbing posts on Instagram and Pinterest about anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide, according to reports.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iOS 13.2 Update For iPhone Has New Emoji That Are All About Diversity
- Know Rami Malek's Safin, James Bond's Rival in No Time to Die
- 'Did He Just Say That': Trump Calls Osama Bin Laden, His Son ‘Tall, Very Handsome’
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta-Camera, 5X Optical Zoom to Launch on November 5
- Friends Made Fun of Wushu, Parents Are Now Enquiring About It: World Champion Praveen Kumar