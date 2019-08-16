Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead

Amazon has put in a place a philanthropy initiative that could very well be the largest of its kind. The world’s biggest online shopping platform confirms that it will now donate any of the unsold and unwanted products from third-party marketplace sellers lying unsold in its warehouses. That is, instead of dumping them in the garbage bin. The new program is called Fulfilled by Amazon Donations and will see hundreds of thousands of unsold products be donated for charity.

Amazon says they are working with Good360, a global leader in product philanthropy, in the US. In the UK, they will be working with charities including Newlife, Salvation Army, and Barnardo’s. “We know getting products into the hands of those who need them transforms lives and strengthens local communities. We are delighted to extend this program to sellers who use our fulfilment services,” says Alice Shobe, Director, Amazon in the Community. At the moment, this philanthropy program will become active in the US and UK, from September.

It is great to see Amazon partnering with various charities and organizations for the Fulfilled by Amazon Donations. Not only will this reduce the waste of hundreds of thousands of unsold products, it will also help the environment since lesser number of products will end up in the garbage bins and subsequently the landfills. The bigger impact perhaps would be the humanitarian one, since these products will actually become a useful fixture in the lives of those who may otherwise have never had access to, or be able to afford, these things.

