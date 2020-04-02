Intel 10th-Gen Core H-Series CPUs Are Here to Break the 5GHz Barrier on Laptops

Intel has finally launched its high-performance 10th-generation laptop processor range. This means that we would finally get to see more powerful gaming laptops as well as high-end studio notebooks. The highlight of the new range is that the company has managed to break the 5GHz barrier with the new six and eight-core i7 processors reaching up to 5.1Ghz (boost speed) on a single core.

If you think that is not enough, then you probably need the eight-core Core i9-10980HK which can go up to 5.3GHz and is also unlocked for overclocking. The new range includes two Core i5 models, three Core i7 models and the top of the line Core i9 mentioned above.

With this new range, Intel should stand tall against AMD's 4000 series Ryzen mobile processors, which also offer up to eight cores, but lower 4.4GHz maximum clock speed. Having said that, AMD’s chips are based on the 7nm architecture, so they are more power-efficient and also offer better eight-core Radeon Vega graphics. Of course, nobody relies on integrated graphics, especially on gaming notebooks.

Now Intel says that one can expect around 44 percent improved performance on Assassin's Creed Odyssey at 1080p resolution with high settings when compared to the three-year-old Core i7-7700HQ. The Core i9 variant is said to be 54 percent faster in Red Dead Redemption 2, compared to the i7-7820HK. Click here for more info on the new chips.

Apart from that, the chips come with integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+) which is said to offer three times faster downloads and low-latency wireless performance. There is Intel’s Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0​, Adaptix Dynamic Tuning Technology and Intel Extreme Tuning Utility for intelligent performance tuning. The chips also support Thunderbolt 3 offering four times more bandwidth than USB 3.1, Intel Optane memory as well as support for DDR4-2933 memory.

