TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Intel 10th-Gen Desktop CPUs Are Here Headed by the Mighty 10-Core Core-9 10900K

Intel 10th-Gen Desktop CPUs Are Here Headed by the Mighty 10-Core Core-9 10900K

Intel is pushing the boundaries once again with its new 10th-gen Comet Lake processor range for consumer desktops.

Kunal Khullar
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 11:04 AM IST
Share this:

After debuting the 10th-gen family of processors for notebooks, Intel has officially announced the desktop lineup. The new Comet Lake-S series are technically similar to the 14nm Skylake series but of course with well-needed improvements. The series is headed by the i9 10900K which can technically reach peak clock speeds of 5.3GHz.

The new series includes a total of 32 SKUs ranging from the Celeron to the Core i9. The new 10th-gen also complicates things a bit as Intel introduces Turbo Boost Max 3.0 and Thermal Velocity Boost. These are, however, only limited to the Core-i9 and Core-i7 CPU options.

intel-10th-1

So for instance, the Core-i9 10900K can go up to 5.2GHz under Turbo Boost Max 3.0, 5.3GHz/4.8GHz under Thermal Velocity Boost under single/multi-load and finally, 4.8GHz under all-core turbo. This particular chipset is also the most powerful consumer desktop CPU offering from Intel with 125W TDP and support for DDR4-2933. It comes with 10-cores and 20 threads while the company says it offers 10 percent more FPS than the Core-i9 9900K in PUBG, and 63 percent faster than the i7 7700K from 2017. It is also said to be 18 percent faster at editing 4K video.

ALSO READ

Intel 10th-Gen Core H-Series CPUs Are Here to Break the 5GHz Barrier on Laptops

If you don’t need that kind of power, then the Core-i7 range spearheaded by the 10700KF which is technically the same as the 9900K offer an 8-core, 16-thread design capable of hitting 5.1GHz. It is obviously unlocked, so it can be overclocked and it is a bit more affordable when compared to the Core-i9 9900K.

intel-10th-2

Some other notable options include the Core-i5 10600KF offering a 6-core, 12-thread design with 4.1GHz base and 4.8GHz boost clock speeds. Notably, there is Turbo Boost Max 3.0 and Thermal Velocity Boost here, as mentioned above, but that doesn’t make it a slow chip. In fact, this should be excellent for a mid-range gaming machine, although the price is higher than AMD's Ryzen 5 3600. Of course, it has better clock speeds than what AMD is offering.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,008,705

    +12,735*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,256,846

    +46,862*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,014,753

    +28,796*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,388

    +5,331*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres