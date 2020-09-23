Intel 11th Gen Core, Atom x6000E IoT Processors, Edge Software Hub Launched

At its recent Architecture Day, Intel announced the launch of its latest industrial processors for IoT applications. The new processors, Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake and Intel Atom x6000E, are targeted at offering more computing power to Edge IoT applications. Alongside, Intel has also announced the Intel Edge Software Hub, aimed at offering a scalable software development environment designed in case-specific packages. The new processors, along with the software hub and industry specific packages, are designed at evolving the industrial IoT ecosystem.

The 11th Gen Intel Core processors are based on Intel’s 3rd generation, 10nm architecture. According to Intel, these will offer up to 23 percent higher single-core performance, 19 percent higher multi-thread performance and almost 3x improvement in graphics performance over 8th generation Intel processors. The 11th Gen Core platform offers Intel Iris X graphics, and PCI Express 4.0, Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 connectivity interfaces for faster throughput. The processors can handle up to four 4K HDR displays or two 8K displays, and output a total of 40 individual video streams of 1080p at 30fps. The processors come in both embedded and industrial classes for enabling a wide range of IoT deployments.

Intel’s Edge Software Hub, the company says, will further help organisations use scalable models to bring IoT products to the market faster with Intel’s reference designs. Intel now offers a full-stack solution offering for the Edge market, including connectivity solutions, AI and computer vision accelerators, compute packages such as the new Intel 11th Gen Core and Atom x6000E processors, and software solutions ready in industrial packages.

Intel’s latest offerings are completely designed at giving companies a ready to deploy model for industrial processing applications. Using the company’s latest generation Edge products, Intel hopes to promote more participation from smaller players, who would not have the resources for building from scratch, and can hence use Intel’s structured modular offering for bringing IoT products and solutions to the market.