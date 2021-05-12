Intel 11th Gen Core H Processors Bring Greater Speeds, Memory to High Performance Laptops

The Intel 11th gen Core H series processors are here for laptops, and they offer a fine number of overall improvements. At the centre of its offering are improvements to the multi-thread performance over its previous generation, better Turbo boost clock speeds on the processors, greater memory bandwidth, upgraded integrated graphics, new Intel Octane Memory H20 NAND storage platform and the latest connectivity standards in both wired and wireless media. A total of 10 processors SKUs will be offered by Intel under its 11th generation Tiger Lake-H lineup in laptops, which will be launched in the coming weeks.

The Intel 11th gen Core H series processors are based on the company’s Willow Lake processor core architecture, which will be offered in up to eight core configurations and 16 threads. Intel claims that the threaded architecture in the processors, which go all the way up to Intel Core i9-11980HK in the laptops, will offer up to one-fifth more peak performance over the previous generation performance processors in the lineup. While this does sound incremental, the impact should technically be visible at the peak end of the performance spectrum – something that hardcore gamers and content creators will likely be able to observe.

Other key benefits that the Intel 11th gen Core H series processors bring include the 10nm SuperFin core fabrication technology, which it claims offers the “largest single intra-node enhancement in its history”. In other words, Intel is claiming that despite not moving to a new node standard, users may still observe performance and efficiency upgrades over the previous generation. The new generation critically includes 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes, which can be used to configure an x16 GPU and an x4 SSD, or one x8 GPU and two x4 SSDs configured in RAID0 to bring faster storage and graphics to laptops than ever seen before. This, Intel claims, will offer desktop grade performance benefits to laptops.

The Intel 11th gen Core H series CPUs support up to 3200MHz DDR4 memory, and 2x multi-format codec engines that reportedly offer faster video transcoding and 4K video streaming at low power consumption. In terms of connectivity, the processors offer Wi-Fi 6E support, and also Thunderbolt 4. The processors offer 65W TDP in terms of their power draw, and in terms of memory support, can be paired with up to 128GB DDR4 RAM and 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. The chips will also come with Intel Xe-LP UHD integrated graphics, but all high performance variants will almost certainly be paired with discrete GPUs – such as the newly announced Nvidia RTX 30 series for laptops.

Intel states that over 80 enthusiast grade laptops will be available upon launch, which should be announced in the coming weeks. Unlike Nvidia, Intel has not offered a guidance price in terms of where might the 11th generation Core H performance chips begin in the laptop price brackets. The chips should feature largely in gaming laptops, as well as content creator grade devices through 2021.

