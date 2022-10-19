Intel 13th Gen Core Processors Launched In India: All Details

Intel has launched its new 13th generation Intel Core processors in India, with the flagship 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K leading the charge.

The line-up consists of 22 processors and over 125 partner system designs. Intel has not revealed the price details yet but desktop ‘K’ line of processors are slated to be available starting October 21, 2022.

The new processors are expected to deliver 15% faster single-threaded performance and more than 41% better multi-threaded performance.

The 13th Gen Intel Core ‘K’ Series processors allow for one-click overclocking, and users can utilise DDR5 memory and Intel’s Extreme Memory Profile 3.0 and Dynamic Memory Boost to allow a hassle-free memory overclock, with support for both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM.

Intel 13th generation flasghip, Intel Core i9-13900K offers up to 24 cores (with eight high-performance cores, sixteen efficiency cores), 32 threads and a clock speed of up to 5.8 GHz. It is being touted as the “world’s fastest desktop processor.”

For backwards compatibility, Intel is going to allow users to use their older Intel 600 Series motherboards, with a newer 700 Series on offer as well. Intel’s 13th Gen also carries the support for both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM types to provide a flexible PC building experience for its users.

Santhosh Viswanathan, Managing Director- Intel India, said, “Intel is at the heart of gaming innovation, collaborating across the ecosystem to architect the most powerful experiences for gamers and creators. In the last decade, the overall gaming trend in India has grown tremendously, and this presents us with a great opportunity to demonstrate what’s possible with the PC experience going forward. Our latest generation of 13th Gen Intel Core Processors raises the bar once again for PC performance. The response we have received till now has been phenomenal and we are extremely optimistic about its future.”

Moreover, the new processors also bring new and improved features including up to 2x the L2 cache and increased L3 cache, PCIe Gen 5.0 support, improvement in multi-threaded performace thanks to more efficiency cores and Intel Adaptive Boost Technology and Thermal Velocity Boost for Core i9 SKUs.

