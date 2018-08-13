Intel 9th Generation Processors With 8 Cores Might be Unveiled on October 1

Intel is anticipated to launch its 9th generation processors in October in which the chipset manufacturer is expected to bring improvements to its existing 14nm process. As per reports online, the company will unveil new Core i9, i7 as well as i5 processors on the first of October under a collaborative umbrella of 9th generation processors.Among these, the flagship Core i9-9900K processor is expected to come with 8 cores and 16 threads and as per some leaked documents, this will be the first mainstream Core i9 desktop processor from the house Intel. The processor will include 16 MB of L3 cache and Intel’s UHD 620 graphics chip. As for the Intel 9th gen Core i7 processor, it is expected to come with 8 cores and 8 threads while the Core i5 may offer 6 cores and 6 threads.Reports also mention that Intel might be launching its overclockable processors first, with more 9th-gen processors following early next year. Meanwhile, the launch of Intel’s 10nm Cannon Lake chips has been delayed until 2019.