Intel Announces Massive 48-Core Chip, New Processor For Entry-Level Servers
The Cascade Lake advanced performance chip is expected to be released in the first half of 2019 and the Intel "Xeon E-2100" processor for entry-level servers is now available, the company said in a statement.
Intel on Monday announced two new members in its Xeon processor portfolio, including the 48-core Cascade Lake advanced performance processor. The Cascade Lake advanced performance chip is expected to be released in the first half of 2019 and the Intel "Xeon E-2100" processor for entry-level servers is now available, the company said in a statement. "The new parts represent a substantial upgrade over current Xeon chips, with up to 48 cores and 12 DDR4 memory channels per socket, supporting up to two sockets," said Intel.
Cascade Lake advanced performance chip is designed for the most demanding high-performance computing (HPC), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) workloads. The Xeon E-2100 processor is targeted at small- and medium-size businesses and cloud service providers. "The processor supports workloads suitable for entry-level servers, but also has applicability across all computing segments requiring enhanced data protections for the most sensitive workloads," said Intel.
