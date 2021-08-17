Intel Arc Announced As Company's Graphics Products Line: Should Nvidia, AMD Be Wary?

Intel has announced its own graphics products lineup under a new Arc line. The Intel Arc brand will come as a competitor to the likes of Nvidia and AMD, and covers hardware, software, and services for high-performance graphics products. The Intel Arc products will span through multiple hardware generations, with the first generation based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, code-named Alchemist (formerly known as DG2). Intel also announced the codenames of some of the future generation products under the Arc brand - Battlemage, Celestial, and Druid. The company said that the fist Intel Arc silicon will appear in products in the first quarter of 2022 in both mobile and desktop form factors.

“Today marks a key moment in the graphics journey we started just a few years ago. The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the reveal of future hardware generations signifies Intel’s deep and continued commitment to gamers and creators everywhere," Roger Chandler, Intel’s vice president and general manager of Client Graphics and Solutions said during the launch. The upcoming Intel Arc graphics products are based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, which is a convergence of Intel’s Xe LP, HP, and HPC microarchitectures. This will deliver scalability and compute efficiency with advanced graphics features. The Alchemist, which is said to be the first generation of Intel Arc products, is said to feature hardware-based ray tracing and AI-enabled super sampling. The Alchemist, according to Intel, will offer full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate. The company said it will announced more specifics about The Alchemist later this year.

Intel says that its Intel Xe microarchitecture is a scalable graphics and compute architecture designed to deliver exceptional performance and functionality spanning integrated to discrete and data centers to supercomputers. Intel said that its long-term vision is to bring frictionless gaming and content creation experiences to gamers and creators worldwide, giving them innovation and choice in hardware coupled with open and accessible software tools.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here