Intel at CES 2021: 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H for Laptops, Rocket Lake-S for Desktops, 12th Gen Alder Lake Shown

Intel has had made a string of announcements at its CES 2021 keynote. Earlier today, at the Consumer Electronics Show 2021 floor, Intel announced a total of over 50 processors for both desktops and laptop PCs, which the company claims will combine to introduce a total of over 500 PCs by various OEMs through 2021. The range of new processors announced at CES 2021 include the 11th gen Evo vPro range for ultra-slim business laptops, N-series Pentium Silver and Celeron range for the low power consumption devices, 11th gen Tiger Lake-H series for upcoming super-slim gaming and high performance laptops, 11th gen Rocket Lake-S series for desktops, and also a very brief preview of its 12th generation Core processors, under Alder Lake. Here’s looking at all of what will power your upcoming desktops and laptops, in more detail.

Tiger Lake-H for laptops, Rocket Lake-S for desktops

The 11th generation Intel Core H-series Tiger Lake processors for laptops are arguably the most important announcements made here. Based on the 10nm architecture even now, the 11th gen Tiger Lake-H finally brings the higher performance processors to laptops. So far, Intel had only opened up the U-series of efficiency processors for laptops. According to Intel, these processors will enable “enthusiast level gaming in laptops as thin as 16mm.” The lineup will be led by the 11th gen Core i7 Special Edition quad-core processor with 5GHz turbo clock boost.

The H35 lineup will include PCIe 4.0 for connecting with the latest discrete GPUs, as well as gigabit-plus Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity and Intel Xe-LP integrated graphics. Also included is a high-power, desktop-class octa-core option that Intel will launch later. This octa-core variant will be launched by March 2021, and ship via OEMs later in the year. As for the rest of the H35 processor lineup, Intel states that Asus, Acer and MSI are already announcing gaming laptops based on the new processor range at CES 2021.

Previewing 11th gen Intel processors for desktops, the company unveiled Rocket Lake, with Intel Core S-series processors that will also be commercially launched by March 2021. Not a lot have been disclosed about the new desktop processors, but they should carry over the connectivity and internet standards of 11th gen processors for laptops. The lineup will be spearheaded by the Intel Core i9-11900K.

12th gen ‘Alder Lake’

While the performance details about Intel’s 12th generation processors will of course be unveiled later, Intel has confirmed that Alder Lake processors will still be based on 10nm, but in the Enhanced SuperFin architecture. Basically, that’s the 10nm+ variant, which Intel claims will make the processors even more power efficient – as it should.

Evo vPro, Core vPro and N-Series

The Core vPro 11th gen processors are all geared at business laptops, and include the chip-embedded AI Hardware Shield firmware for security, Wi-Fi 6/6E for connectivity, Iris Xe for integrated graphics, 8x faster AI performance, 50 percent faster background performance and other related improvements. Intel states that over 60 different laptops by various manufacturers will be launched using the Core vPro and Evo vPro platforms through 2021.

Finally, the low-power 11th gen N-series Pentium Silver and Celeron processors offer 35 percent better performance and 78 percent better graphics performance from the chipsets, which in turn would have a proportional impact on laptop performance at the most entry level of chipsets.