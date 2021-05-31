Intel Brings Two New Tiger Lake CPUs, 5G Modem At Computex 2021: All You Need to Know

American chipmaker Intel is expanding its 11th-generation Tiger Lake processors with two new processors for thin-and-light laptops and a 5G modem, called Intel 5G Solution 5000. The Intel 5G Solutions 5000 is the company’s first 5G product for the next generation of PC experiences. Intel announced the new offerings during Computex 2021 on Sunday, saying that its new 5G modem will be available in laptops from Acer, Asus, and HP later this year. The two new processors introduced by Intel, on the other hand, include a new flagship CPU named the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7.

Intel 5G Solution 5000

The Intel 5G Solution 5000 is an M.2 module that has been certified for coverage across the world, including from carriers AT&T and Spring. Intel said that it can deliver download speeds of up to 4.7GB per second and upload speed of up to 1.2GB per second. This translates into a close to five-fold increase in speed over Intel’s Gigabit LTE technology. The new modem will be available in more than 30 laptop designs by 2022 and is developed in collaboration with MediaTek and Fibocom.

Intel Core i7-119G7

The Intel Core i7-119G7 is a new flagship CPU and cab deliver up to 5GHz on a single core in turbo mode. If compared to AMDs Ryzen 7 5800U CPU, the Intel Core i7-119G7 CPU can provide 46-178 percent faster performance across games. It is 93 percent faster for video editing, and Intel said that it offers significant performance upgrade over its competition while running different apps and processes. The new Intel Core i7 chipset has four cores, eight threads, a 2.9GHz base frequency, a 5GHz single-core turbo frequency, a 4.6GHz all-core turbo frequency, a 12 MB cache, 96 graphics execution units and a 1.4GHz graphics frequency.

Intel Core i5-1155G7

The Intel Core i5-1155G7 comes as a new mid-range CPU and will come on laptops from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and MSI this summer and will go on to be used in more than 60 laptop designs by the holiday season. Intel said that this will bring the total number of laptops with Tiger Lake CPUs to nearly 250 by the end of the year. Intel Core i5-1155G7 comes with four cores, eight threads, a 2.5GHz base frequency, a 4.5GHz single-core turbo frequency, a 4.3GHz all-core turbo frequency, an 8 MB cache, 80 graphics execution units and a 1.35GHz graphics frequency.

