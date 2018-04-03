English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Intel Brings Core i9 Processor to Laptops as Its 'Highest-Performance Processor' Till Date
The 8th Gen Intel Core i9-8950HK processor is the first mobile Intel processor with six cores and 12 threads.
Intel core i9 processors. (Image: Intel)
Intel has unveiled its first ever Intel Core i9 processor for laptops. Intel claims that the 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor is its 'highest-performance laptop processor' ever built. The latest processor by Intel aims at delivering the 'best gaming and content creation experience' to users on the move.
Building on the arrival of the new Intel Core i9 processor for mobile, Intel also announced a new Intel Core platform extension that tends to combine the benefits of 8th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Optane memory.
The new 8th Gen Intel Core i9, i7 and i5 processors for laptops are based on the Coffee Lake platform and leverage the 14nm++ process technology enabling them to deliver up to 41 percent more frames per second in gameplay or edit 4K video up to 59 percent faster than the previous generation with same discrete graphics as per Intel.
The 8th Gen Intel Core i9-8950HK processor is the first mobile Intel processor with six cores and 12 threads. It comes fully unlocked and features the new Intel Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB), which automatically increases clock frequency up to 200 MHz if the processor temperature is low enough and turbo power budget is available. This translates to a turbo frequency of up to 4.8 GHz.
As per Intel, the new 8th Gen Intel Core mobile processors’ single- and multi-threaded performance supports mobile VR and new Windows Mixed Reality Ultra experiences. The 8th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family also adds a new Intel 300 Series Chipset, which adds integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi for a fast connection that, as per Intel's claims, is capable of being up to 2 times faster than standard 2×2 802.11AC 80 MHz (867 Mbps).
Intel Optane memory is a system accelerator for desktop and mobile platforms, that aims to increase the performance and responsiveness of SATA-based storage technology without compromising storage capacity.
Now, Intel Optane memory is available across both 8th Gen Intel Core mobile and desktop platforms. Additionally, Intel has released a new Data Drive Acceleration feature to boost a large secondary HDD data drive. Intel claims that this combination provides up to 4.7 times the game loading and 1.7 times faster media loading.
Consumers will also begin to see a new platform extension with Intel Core i5+, i7+ and i9+ badges on select systems, starting with the 8th Gen Intel Core mobile processors and desktop processors. This indicates they are purchasing a device that has the combination of Intel Core performance with the acceleration of Intel Optane memory.
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
