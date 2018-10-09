English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Intel Debuts 9th Gen Chips, Including Core i9-9900K Meant For Gaming PCs

Along with the new Core i9 processor, Intel is also announcing new 9th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 models also the i7-9700K with eight cores and eight threads.

Md. Waquar Haider | waquarhaider2

Updated:October 9, 2018, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Intel Debuts 9th Gen Chips, Including Core i9-9900K Meant For Gaming PCs
Intel Debuts 9th Gen Chips Along With Core i9
Loading...
Intel has unveiled its latest 9th generation processors, including the Core i9-9900K, which the company calls “the besting gaming processor in the world.” The chips use the 14nm++ process introduced with last year’s Coffee Lake chip. The new 9th gen lineup is lead by the Intel Core i9 9900K processor which is an 8-core / 16-thread CPU that has a Turbo Frequency of 5.0GHz making this the first high-volume mainstream processor to do so. Along with the new Core i9 processor, Intel is also announcing new 9th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 models also the i7-9700K with eight cores and eight threads, and base 3.6 GHz clock speed can be boosted to 4.9 GHz and the i5-9600K, which has six cores and six threads at a base 3.7 GHz speed can be boosted up to 4.6 GHz.

The processors are available for pre-order now at several retailers and will be widely released on October 19. You can pre-order the Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 on Amazon, but you can also find them all at other retailers like B&H or Best Buy. The Core i9-9900K will cost $488 (approximately Rs. 36,100), the Core i7-9700K is priced at $374 (approximately Rs. 27,667), and the Core i5-9600K will retail for $262 (approximately Rs. 19,381).

There’s no update for the GPU, which means Intel is still in a holding pattern, effectively, since Broadwell. The company has dropped the references to its 14nm, 14nm+, and 14nm++ hardware and is now referring to all of these parts collectively as representing a 14nm “class” of hardware.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...