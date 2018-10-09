Intel Debuts 9th Gen Chips, Including Core i9-9900K Meant For Gaming PCs

Intel has unveiled its latest 9th generation processors, including the Core i9-9900K, which the company calls “the besting gaming processor in the world.” The chips use the 14nm++ process introduced with last year’s Coffee Lake chip. The new 9th gen lineup is lead by the Intel Core i9 9900K processor which is an 8-core / 16-thread CPU that has a Turbo Frequency of 5.0GHz making this the first high-volume mainstream processor to do so. Along with the new Core i9 processor, Intel is also announcing new 9th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 models also the i7-9700K with eight cores and eight threads, and base 3.6 GHz clock speed can be boosted to 4.9 GHz and the i5-9600K, which has six cores and six threads at a base 3.7 GHz speed can be boosted up to 4.6 GHz.The processors are available for pre-order now at several retailers and will be widely released on October 19. You can pre-order the Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 on Amazon, but you can also find them all at other retailers like B&H or Best Buy. The Core i9-9900K will cost $488 (approximately Rs. 36,100), the Core i7-9700K is priced at $374 (approximately Rs. 27,667), and the Core i5-9600K will retail for $262 (approximately Rs. 19,381).There’s no update for the GPU, which means Intel is still in a holding pattern, effectively, since Broadwell. The company has dropped the references to its 14nm, 14nm+, and 14nm++ hardware and is now referring to all of these parts collectively as representing a 14nm “class” of hardware.