English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Intel Debuts 9th Gen Chips, Including Core i9-9900K Meant For Gaming PCs
Along with the new Core i9 processor, Intel is also announcing new 9th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 models also the i7-9700K with eight cores and eight threads.
Intel Debuts 9th Gen Chips Along With Core i9
Loading...
Intel has unveiled its latest 9th generation processors, including the Core i9-9900K, which the company calls “the besting gaming processor in the world.” The chips use the 14nm++ process introduced with last year’s Coffee Lake chip. The new 9th gen lineup is lead by the Intel Core i9 9900K processor which is an 8-core / 16-thread CPU that has a Turbo Frequency of 5.0GHz making this the first high-volume mainstream processor to do so. Along with the new Core i9 processor, Intel is also announcing new 9th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 models also the i7-9700K with eight cores and eight threads, and base 3.6 GHz clock speed can be boosted to 4.9 GHz and the i5-9600K, which has six cores and six threads at a base 3.7 GHz speed can be boosted up to 4.6 GHz.
The processors are available for pre-order now at several retailers and will be widely released on October 19. You can pre-order the Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 on Amazon, but you can also find them all at other retailers like B&H or Best Buy. The Core i9-9900K will cost $488 (approximately Rs. 36,100), the Core i7-9700K is priced at $374 (approximately Rs. 27,667), and the Core i5-9600K will retail for $262 (approximately Rs. 19,381).
There’s no update for the GPU, which means Intel is still in a holding pattern, effectively, since Broadwell. The company has dropped the references to its 14nm, 14nm+, and 14nm++ hardware and is now referring to all of these parts collectively as representing a 14nm “class” of hardware.
The processors are available for pre-order now at several retailers and will be widely released on October 19. You can pre-order the Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 on Amazon, but you can also find them all at other retailers like B&H or Best Buy. The Core i9-9900K will cost $488 (approximately Rs. 36,100), the Core i7-9700K is priced at $374 (approximately Rs. 27,667), and the Core i5-9600K will retail for $262 (approximately Rs. 19,381).
There’s no update for the GPU, which means Intel is still in a holding pattern, effectively, since Broadwell. The company has dropped the references to its 14nm, 14nm+, and 14nm++ hardware and is now referring to all of these parts collectively as representing a 14nm “class” of hardware.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Made by Google 2018: Google Home Hub is a Smart Display For Your Home
- In this Old Interview, Salman Khan Says Aishwarya Rai wouldn’t have Survived If He had Hit Her
- Nitin Bali, Prominent Remix Singer of ‘90s, Dies in Road Accident
- 'It's A Really Scary Time For Men Right Now': This Song Reminds You It's ALWAYS Been A Scary Time For Women
- Neetu and Rishi Kapoor have a Mini Reunion with Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra in New York; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...