Intel Flexes Muscles With New 12th Gen Core Processors For Laptops, PC and More

Intel India showcased its 12th Gen family of processors that redefine multi-core architecture for the PCs with an all-new performance hybrid architecture. Built on the Intel 7 process, the 12th Gen Intel Core processors feature a new architecture design breakthrough that brings together two types of specialised cores to deliver class-leading performance and responsiveness.

The latest platform also integrates technologies, like DDR5 memory support, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+). Intel’s performance hybrid architecture is its most significant shift in x86 architecture in more than a decade and the new 12th Gen Intel Core processors introduce a new performance hybrid architecture that brings a combination of Performance cores and Efficiency cores to deliver ultimate performance.

“The Performance-cores are the highest performing CPU core Intel has ever built, for maximum burst and single-threaded performance. ​The Efficient-cores are designed for scalable performance-per-watt, for multi-threaded and multi-tasking performance,” said Intel in a release.

Intel 12th Gen family of processors scales from U series to P series to H/HX series for Notebook Platform and going up to S series for Desktop.

For the first time, the 12th Gen Intel Core HX Series is bringing desktop-class performance to mobile workstations. The family of processors features up to 16 cores to deliver unrivaled mobile performance and speed, enabling studio-level creativity and hardcore gaming, and offers support for overclocking.

The 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors offer up to 14 cores paired with discrete graphics, delivering an elite gaming and professional video editing experience. The 12th Gen Intel Core U-Series processors feature up to 10 cores and are designed for ultrathin laptops. The 12th Gen Intel Core P-series combines the best of both worlds for enthusiast levels of performance in a thin-and-light form factor.

The company also showcased the Intel Evo Third Edition designs, specifications, and Key Experience Indicators for Intel Evo laptops.

