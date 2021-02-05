Intel Launches 11th Gen H35 Processors, Claimed to Offer Fastest Single-Threaded Performance

American chipmaker Intel has announced the launch of its latest H-series processors, the 11th Generation Intel Core H35 processors for ultra-portable laptops, which are claimed to offer the fastest single-threaded performance. The new processors from Intel aim to balance mobility with enthusiast-level gaming. The Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition comes as the top-spec processor in Intel's new H35 range of processors and comes with Intel's Turbo Boost Max 3.0 to deliver up to 5GHz Turbo frequencies.

The 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition processor delivers the fastest single-threaded performance of any laptop processor and is only matched by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK chipset, according to the company. In its launch announcement, Intel said that the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition processor will enable users to play popular AAA titles in full definition at high settings. In addition, the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition processor also enables 4K gaming at high settings. Intel also said that it has partnered with top OEMs to develop and co-engineer the best performing ultra-portable systems for gaming, which leverage the new 11th Gen H35 processors.

While the Intel Core i7-11375H comes as the headliner item in the new series, the 11th Gen Intel Core H35 series also brings in Core i5 and Core i3 models. Intel, however, did not provide any details on the performance of the two lower-spec processors.