Intel Launches Aqua Lions N1, Lions T1 Lite With Hike Total OS

Intex Technologies today launched two new 4G-Volte smartphone models - Aqua Lions N1 & Lions T1 Lite integrated with Total by Hike. Packed with varied features, Aqua Lions N1 & Lions T1 Lite are available at a price of Rs 2823 & Rs 3899 respectively. Furthermore, as a part of Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’, Aqua Lions N1 comes with a Rs 1500 cashback and Lions T1 Lite with Rs 2000 cashback for consumers to be availed in a 36 months period, along with instant benefits up to Rs 200 in value by Hike.The 4G VoLTE Aqua Lions N1 comes with a 4-inch display while the Lions T1 Lite has a 5-inch display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Both smartphone models are powered by a quad-core SoC coupled with a 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB and 64GB respectively. The smartphones run on Android 7.0 OS and support 4G dual-SIM connectivity. Aqua Lions N1 is backed by a 1400mAh Li-Ion battery while the Lions T1 Lite is powered by a 2200mAh Li-Ion battery.Commenting on the launch of Lions N1 & Lions T1 Lite with Total by Hike, Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies said, “By partnering with Hike for its new TOTAL OS, users will get access to apps for daily needs like digital payments, recharges, cab bookings et al without internet anytime and anywhere.”‘Total, built by Hike’, has 2 key elements to it which are:A Single Login via the Phone Number for all Total services such as Messaging, News, Horoscope, Recharge, Wallet, Cricket Scores and Rail informationAll the services built on Total can be accessed even without Data via proprietary technology. Developed in-house, the proprietary technology, based on the USSD protocol does the encrypting, compressing and transmitting of data.Aqua Lions N1 has a 2-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a VGA front camera. Lions T1 Lite has a 5-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 2-megapixel front camera with Flash and features like Beauty mode, Panorama, Burst mode Filters, Audio Picture & GIF. Lions T1 Lite also comprises of Value Added Services like DataBack and Prime Video.Aqua Lions N1 comes in a Black colour with Matte Finish back cover while the Lions T1 Lite is available in three colour variants - Royal Black, Steel Grey and Champagne.