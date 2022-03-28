Intel has launched the new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS processor. The company claims it to be the “world’s fastest desktop processor”. The 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS processor delivers up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost and Intel Adaptive Boost Technology. This processor is said to be one of the best for PC gaming.

The Intel Adaptive Boost Technology improves gaming performance by allowing higher multi-core turbo frequencies. The specifications of the processor include 16 cores (eight P-cores and eight E-cores), 24 threads, 150W processor base power, 30MB Intel Smart Cache, and PCIe Gen 5.0 and 4.0 support. There’s support for up to DDR5 4800 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s and the chipset is compatible with existing Z690 motherboards.

“The i9-12900KS processor allows gamers and overclocking enthusiasts to take performance to the next level,” claims Intel.

This special edition processor will be available beginning April 5 at a starting price of $739. It will be available at retailers as a boxed processor and integrated into systems from Intel’s channel and OEM partners.

“Intel continues to push the envelope for desktop gaming with the new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS processor. Based on Intel’s 12th Gen performance hybrid architecture, this processor can hit 5.5 GHz on up to two cores for the first time, giving the most extreme gamers the ability to maximize performance,” said Marcus Kennedy, general manager of Gaming, Creator & Esports Segment at Intel.

