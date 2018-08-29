English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Intel Launches New U-Series And Y-Series 8th Generation Core Processors
The unveiled 8th Gen Intel Core U-Series processors include i7-8565U, i5-8265U and i3-8145U while the 8th Gen Intel Core Y-Series processors include i7-8500, i5-8200Y and m3-8100Y.
Intel Launches New U-Series And Y-Series 8th Generation Core Processors
Loading...
Making new additions to its 8th Gen Core processor line-up, Intel on Wednesday introduced the U-series and Y-series chips that are optimised for connectivity in thin, light laptops and two-in-ones. The unveiled 8th Gen Intel Core U-Series processors include i7-8565U, i5-8265U and i3-8145U while the 8th Gen Intel Core Y-Series processors include i7-8500, i5-8200Y and m3-8100Y.
The new Intel Core U-series processors bring integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi to thin and light mainstream laptops for the first time and promised to deliver up to 12-times faster connectivity speeds. The U-series is more powerful among the two families of processors announced by the chipset maker.
"The new 8th Gen Intel Core processors come with Gigabit Wi-Fi and now we've enabled faster PC connectivity, added more intuitive voice experiences and enabled longer battery life needed for the next wave of mobile computing," Chris Walker, Vice President of the Client Computing Group and General Manager of Intel Mobile Client Platform, said in a statement.
Notably, PC manufacturers would start bringing laptops and two-in-ones powered by the new 8th Gen Intel Core U-series and Y-series processors beginning this autumn. The new U-series and Y-series chips, formerly code-named Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake, respectively, would also provide ultimate mobile performance and long battery life.
The Y-series processors deliver fast connectivity options, including fast Wi-Fi and LTE capabilities. Both the series of processors have new and improved platform capabilities for intelligent interactions with PCs, such as support for multiple voice services on the U-series and refinements to improve natural input options like touch and stylus for the Y-series.
The new Intel Core U-series processors bring integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi to thin and light mainstream laptops for the first time and promised to deliver up to 12-times faster connectivity speeds. The U-series is more powerful among the two families of processors announced by the chipset maker.
"The new 8th Gen Intel Core processors come with Gigabit Wi-Fi and now we've enabled faster PC connectivity, added more intuitive voice experiences and enabled longer battery life needed for the next wave of mobile computing," Chris Walker, Vice President of the Client Computing Group and General Manager of Intel Mobile Client Platform, said in a statement.
Notably, PC manufacturers would start bringing laptops and two-in-ones powered by the new 8th Gen Intel Core U-series and Y-series processors beginning this autumn. The new U-series and Y-series chips, formerly code-named Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake, respectively, would also provide ultimate mobile performance and long battery life.
The Y-series processors deliver fast connectivity options, including fast Wi-Fi and LTE capabilities. Both the series of processors have new and improved platform capabilities for intelligent interactions with PCs, such as support for multiple voice services on the U-series and refinements to improve natural input options like touch and stylus for the Y-series.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Test Drive Review – Adding The Premium Value
- Ajay Devgn Got Tired Midway Through the Honeymoon, Says Kajol
- MSI GF63 8RD Review: A No-Compromise Gaming Laptop, With a Seriously Cool Price Tag
- US Open: 'Survival Mode' Sees Djokovic Through
- Virat Kohli Bats for Test Cricket, Says Commercial Aspect of the Sport Taking Over Real Quality
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...