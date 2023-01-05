Intel Now Lets You Sync Android Phone or iPhone With Windows 11 PC

Windows PC nowadays can be synched with Android phones to give you mirror access on the big screen and even let you control some activities. But iOS users have been missing out on cross-usage, which now changes with the help of Intel’s new app, Intel Unison. The new platform was announced in November last year and is now available for the end user.

The app is available to download from Microsoft Store but reports suggest the Unison app will only work if you have Windows PCs powered by the 12th gen Intel Evo processor. But few people have tested the app on other hardware platforms, and Unison seems to be working just fine.

Intel Unison App Sync: How It Works On Your Phone And PC

For the feature to work, you need to have the Intel Unison app both on the phone and PC. You can download the app from Play Store and App Store for Android and iOS devices, respectively. Reports claim the Intel Unison app performs better than the Phone Link app which has served Android users with the PC-sync feature for the past few years.

Intel claims you can transfer files between devices, and seamlessly edit the photos on your PC. You can also receive voice calls directly on the PC as long as you provide access to the phone’s contact list. Messaging also works on the PC from your linked mobile phone. And yes, it goes without saying that notifications will also be made available on the big screen.

While the feature sounds promising, there are a few limitations for now. Intel says you can only have one phone paired with a PC at a time, which is likely to increase in the near future. If you have used the Phone Link app on Microsoft, you new its effectiveness, and now Intel has an offering that works for Android as well as with iPhones.

