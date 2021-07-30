Intel NUC 11 Extreme is a Mini Gaming PC That Can Hold an RTX 3080 Inside

Intel has taken the wraps off Beast Canyon, and we finally have its comparatively boring official product name (as well as its specifications) with us now. Called the Intel NUC 11 Extreme, this one’s a mini PC by most definitions, only not as modular or compact as a Raspberry Pi. Instead of being a developer’s next favourite weapon of choice, the Intel NUC 11 Extreme focuses on being a full fledged mini gaming PC — complete with RGB LED lighting that sits right behind an interchangeable front panel. This is further combined with a reasonable set of specifications, making it a competent gaming PC — at least on paper.

Intel NUC 11 Extreme: key specs

The Intel NUC 11 Extreme has seemingly taken a fair jump from the NUC 9 Extreme of last year, of which perhaps the main upgrade is the chassis size. The NUC 11 Extreme now measures 8 litres in volume, and is large enough to hold a full sized graphics card, measuring 12 inches in length. In essence, the Intel NUC 11 Extreme can run a full size RTX 3080 Ti GPU, and be paired with either an octa core 11th gen Intel Core i7, or an octa-core Intel Core i9 11th gen CPU. It also has a plethora of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E, six USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports to the rear, and more.

The NUC 11 Extreme comes with the above mentioned configurations, along with support for up to 64GB dual-channel RAM and the presence of four M.2 slots for a rather sizeable storage addition. All of this can be paired with up to the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, which sits at the near peak of Nvidia’s RTX series GPU offerings. It also comes with three 92mm fans for cooling purposes, and Intel claims that the interchangeable front panel will be available in a set number of designs for users to choose from.

In terms of connectivity features, the NUC 11 Extreme features two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports at the front, along with a memory card slot and a 3.5mm audio port. To the rear, alongside the above mentioned six USB-A ports, the mini gaming PC features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 connector and an Ethernet port. This makes it fairly well rounded in terms of its key specifications, although much of its performance impact will depend on which GPU do you choose to equip it with. The entire setup is powered by a 650W integrated PSU.

Pricing and availability

The Intel NUC 11 Extreme has not yet announced its prices or availability for the Indian market, so anyone interested to buy it will likely need to wait for a short while. The international release by Intel states that it expects units of the NUC 11 Extreme by the final three months of 2021, and more configuration variants would be introduced in markets later this year. Prices start at $1,150 (approx. Rs 85,000), which is at the lower end of what you’ll pay for a mid-range gaming laptop. More information specific to India should be announced soon, once the NUC 11 Extreme becomes available in the country.

