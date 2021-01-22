Intel Probing Reports Of Quarterly Earnings Hack

Intel Corp said on Thursday that it was investigating reports that a graphic in its quarterly earnings statement had been the object of unauthorized access before publication.

“Once we became aware of these reports, we made the decision to issue our earnings announcement a brief time before the originally scheduled release time,” said the U.S. computer chips firm in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Financial Times had cited Intel’s chief financial officer as saying financially sensitive information was stolen by a hacker from its corporate website.

CFO George Davis said the leak was the result of an illicit action that had not involved any unintentional disclosure by the company itself, according to the report. (https://on.ft.com/2XZ1KOB)