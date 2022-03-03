Intel, Qualcomm And Samsung Join Hands To Work On Custom Hardware For The Future: What It Means For You

All the major semiconductor manufacturers in the industry are coming together for a customisable and ease of use future of the chip sector in the future. The tie-up includes both chip manufacturers like TSMC, AMD, Intel and Qualcomm, as well as brands like Samsung, Meta, and even Google. This mega association is going to work on improving the chiplet design, allowing better customisation of the hardware, depending on the use case and the company.

Chiplet is the new-age avatar of the central processing unit or CPUs that power devices like PCs, laptops, and smartphones.

The design of the chiplet is far smaller than a traditional CPU unit, which opens up new design possibilities. Its design includes the GPU or Graphics Processing Unit, RAM, internal storage and the NPU or Neural Processing Unit as well.

The Unified Chiplet Interconnect Express or UCIe intends to open up the channels of design and architecture, so the industry has a common direction to work towards in the future. These are likely to simplify the process of die-to-die connections on these circuits that could aid with better hardware and software integration for the manufacturers.

All these changes can have a positive effect on the industry as a whole. The production time can be brought down, allowing these companies to focus on innovation and spend their resources on new technologies.

Open-sourcing of chipset does sound like a pipedream for now, and we are eager to see if the industry and this large-scale association can deliver on what it aims to achieve with the new standards. As we have seen over the years, the hardware sector could surely use some uniformity which can help manufacturers to share their ideologies with other companies. But just because the new UCIe has been conceived doesn’t mean the change is imminent.

We are hoping the likes of Intel, AMD, Qualcomm and others find a common ground and bring this concept to fruition.

