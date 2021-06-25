Intel Says Its Bridge Technology Will Allow Android Apps to Run Natively on Windows 11

Windows 11 was finally unveiled by Microsoft last night after being teased for weeks. Although an early build of the OS that was leaked last week gave away most features, Microsoft surprised fans by revealing that Android apps would run natively on Windows 11 PCs. The app will be downloadable from Amazon App Store as a part of the arrangement with the e-commerce giant. Now, Intel has revealed that the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant will use its Intel’s Bridge technology to let the Android app runs on PCs without causing a headache for developers.

In a blog post, Intel explains that Bridge Technology is a runtime post-compiler that enables applications to run natively on x86-based devices, including running those applications on Windows. “Intel’s multi-architecture XPU strategy provides the right engines for the right workloads by integrating leading CPU cores, graphics technology, artificial intelligence accelerators, image processors and more, in a single, verified solution," it adds. It also means that the Bridge technology won’t be merely used to bringing just Android apps to Windows 11. Microsoft (via Engadget) says Intel Bridge will work across x86 processors, including those made by AMD. The Bridge Technology essentially aims to bring iOS apps on M1 Mac-experience that Apple promised last year. However, the full potential of Intel’s technology will be clear once more users get hands-on Windows 11. Microsoft, during the Windows 11 presentation, demonstrated TikTok running on Windows 11. The Windows Store that Microsoft showed during the event teased other apps like Ring, Yahoo, Uber, and more, and we will likely see full access to Amazon’s App Store. Currently, Windows users can run select Android apps on their computers via Microsoft’s Your Phone feature. With the new store, developers now have the freedom to upload apps in different formats such Win32, PWA and more. Readers can check out all that was announced at Microsoft Windows 11 event last night here.

