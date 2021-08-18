Intel is reportedly planning to shut down its RealSense computer vision division to focus on its core businesses, that is, making high-end chipsets and computer processors. The fate of the RealSense division was under speculation after team leader Sagi Ben Moshe said earlier this month he was leaving Intel. In a statement to publication CRN, a spokesperson said Intel is “winding down" RealSense business and “transitioning our computer vision talent, technology and products to focus on advancing innovative technologies" to support the core business. The company promises to help customers to help with a “smooth transition."

Launched in 2015, Intel RealSense Technology aimed to make computer vision more flexible and accessible. Its depth-sensing camera tech was designed to improve autonomous drones, robots, AR/VR, smart home devices, amongst many other broad market products. Back in 2016, the tech giant had even developed a prototype phone with RealSense 3D cameras. The camera system under its Project Tango phone was designed to detect objects, gestures and map space in three dimensions.

Intel’s increased focus on its chip-making business comes just two months after its CEO Pat Gelsinger announced (via Reuters) it could take several years for a global shortage of semiconductors to be resolved - a problem that has shuttered several auto industries and consumer electronics. Notably, Intel has just announced its own graphics products lineup under a new Arc line. The Intel Arc brand will come as a competitor to the likes of Nvidia and AMD and covers hardware, software, and services for high-performance graphics products. The Intel Arc products will span through multiple hardware generations, with the first generation based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, code-named Alchemist (formerly known as DG2). Intel also announced the codenames of some of the future generation products under the Arc brand - Battlemage, Celestial, and Druid. The company said that the first Intel Arc silicon will appear in products in the first quarter of 2022 in both mobile and desktop form factors.

