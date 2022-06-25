CHANGE LANGUAGE
Intel Unveils New Design & Engineering Centre in India
Intel India on Friday announced the expansion of its design and engineering footprint in India with the unveiling of a new 4.53 lakh sq. ft facility here.

Bengaluru, Jun 24: Intel India on Friday announced the expansion of its design and engineering footprint in India with the unveiling of a new 4.53 lakh sq. ft facility here. The new centre across two towers can accommodate 2,000 employees and will help advance Intel India's "cutting-edge" design and engineering work in client, data centre, IoT, graphics, artificial intelligence, and automotive segments, a company statement said.

It was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Karnataka Minister of IT & BT, Higher Education, Science & Technology, C N Ashwath Narayan, and Country Head, Intel India & Vice President, Intel Foundry Services, Nivruti Rai were among those present.

Chandrasekhar was quoted as saying in the statement: "Intel's critical contributions and relentless quest to advance innovation in design and engineering in India over the past two and half decades highlight the design opportunity India offers to the world".

June 25, 2022