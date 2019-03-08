English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
International Women's Day 2019: Flipkart Sale Up to Rs 6,000 Discounts on Honor 9, Honor 7A, And Honor 9 Lite
Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7A are available on Flipkart for substantial discount offers ranging from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 6,000.
Honor Announces Discounts And Cashback Offers on Honor Store Second Anniversery Sale (Image: News18.com)
International Women's Day 2019 | Honor, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, is offering deals on its smartphones on Flipkart. The special sale is slated to go live on 7 March midnight and will conclude on the 8 March 2019. The sale will include offers on Honor 9N and Honor 7A with discounts up to Rs 6,000. Buyers will be able to avail No cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI network cards. Additionally, Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI and SBI Debit card holders will get to avail EMI benefits with their debit cards throughout this International Women's Day Sale.
HONOR 9N
• Honor 9N (3 GB+ 32 GB): Sale price 8,999 (Including Rs 5,000 off)
• Honor 9N (4 GB+ 64 GB): Sale price 9,999 (Including Rs 6,000 off)
HONOR 9 Lite
• Honor 9 Lite (3 GB+ 32 GB): Sale price 7,999 (Including Rs 6,000 off)
• Honor 9 Lite (4 GB+ 64 GB): Sale price 10,999 (Including Rs 6,000 off)
HONOR 7A
• Honor 7A (3 GB+ 32 GB): Event price 7,999 (Including Rs 3,000 off)
To recall, Honor has earlier debuted the global version, Honor View20. The Honor View 20 price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 45,999.
