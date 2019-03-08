English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
International Women's Day 2019: Get Discounts on iPhone XR, Redmi Note 6 Pro And More on Flipkart
Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer no-cost EMI payment options to the bank's debit and credit card users as well.
International Women's Day 2019: Get Discounts on iPhone XR, Redmi Note 6 Pro And More on Flipkart
Loading...
Flipkart Women's Day sale has just kicked off with deals on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and more. The e-commerce giant has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer no-cost EMI payment options to the bank's debit and credit card users as well. Buyers can get discounts on Apple iPhone XR, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and Vivo V9 Pro during the sale. Flipkart has also provided a tagline "This Women's Day celebration every her".
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro:
Flipkart is offering discounts on Xiaomi smartphones during its Women's Day sale. As a part of the sale, Redmi Note 6 Pro ₹ 12,999 (4GB, 64GB) will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999.
Apple iPhone XR:
Apple's budget iPhone can be had for Rs 67,999. The iPhone XR sits between the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and was originally priced at Rs 76,900.
Vivo V9 Pro:
Vivo V9 Pro will be available for Rs 13,990 during the sale at a discounted price of Rs 2,000 from the launch price of Rs 15,990.
Additionally, the Women’s Day Sale on Flipkart also features laptops starting price of Rs. 12,990. There will also be discounts of up to 70 percent on headphones and speakers as well as tablets starting at Rs. 2,999.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro:
Flipkart is offering discounts on Xiaomi smartphones during its Women's Day sale. As a part of the sale, Redmi Note 6 Pro ₹ 12,999 (4GB, 64GB) will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999.
Apple iPhone XR:
Apple's budget iPhone can be had for Rs 67,999. The iPhone XR sits between the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and was originally priced at Rs 76,900.
Vivo V9 Pro:
Vivo V9 Pro will be available for Rs 13,990 during the sale at a discounted price of Rs 2,000 from the launch price of Rs 15,990.
Additionally, the Women’s Day Sale on Flipkart also features laptops starting price of Rs. 12,990. There will also be discounts of up to 70 percent on headphones and speakers as well as tablets starting at Rs. 2,999.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captain Marvel Movie Review: Brie Larson Channels Her Rage and Wins Hearts
- Richa Chadha Features with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa in Women's Day video, Watch Here
- 'Go Make Sandwiches': What it is Like to be a Female PUBG Player in India
- Vidya Balan on International Women’s Day: Let’s Not Wait to Become Thinner or Fairer
- Amitabh Bachchan Says He Made a Huge Mistake by Posting Photo in Swimwear on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results