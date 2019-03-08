International Women's Day 2019: Get Discounts on iPhone XR, Redmi Note 6 Pro And More on Flipkart

Flipkart Women's Day sale has just kicked off with deals on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and more. The e-commerce giant has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer no-cost EMI payment options to the bank's debit and credit card users as well. Buyers can get discounts on Apple iPhone XR, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and Vivo V9 Pro during the sale. Flipkart has also provided a tagline "This Women's Day celebration every her".Flipkart is offering discounts on Xiaomi smartphones during its Women's Day sale. As a part of the sale, Redmi Note 6 Pro ₹ 12,999 (4GB, 64GB) will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999.Apple's budget iPhone can be had for Rs 67,999. The iPhone XR sits between the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and was originally priced at Rs 76,900.Vivo V9 Pro will be available for Rs 13,990 during the sale at a discounted price of Rs 2,000 from the launch price of Rs 15,990.Additionally, the Women’s Day Sale on Flipkart also features laptops starting price of Rs. 12,990. There will also be discounts of up to 70 percent on headphones and speakers as well as tablets starting at Rs. 2,999.