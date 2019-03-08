International Women's Day 2019: Truecaller Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness Against Phone-Based Harassment

Truecaller has launched a nationwide campaign to raise awareness against phone-based harassment faced by women - #ItsNotOkay, to challenge the current status quo of normalizing harassment calls and SMS to women.About 52 percent women in India receive calls or SMSes with sexual content once a week, while 45 percent of them receive unsolicited videos and pictures with inappropriate and sexual content. The figures were higher in 2018 with 78 percent of women were receiving this type of content, and 82 percent receiving unsolicited videos and pictures.Lindsey LaMont, Global Brand Manager, Truecaller, said in a statement, “Sexual harassment through messages and calls is a worldwide issue that has not been addressed. Our campaign is to bring awareness around the issue, to encourage discussion, and to make a societal impact that this behaviour is not okay.”