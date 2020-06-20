International Yoga Day 2020: Best Video Calling Apps

As we all know, the International Yoga Day is observed on June 21. However, this year due to the ongoing threat of novel coronavirus, everyone has been advised to stay home. During such distressing times, it is best that one takes part in the celebration at home, instead of attending a large gathering.

On International Yoga Day 2020, you can connect with your friends and fitness groups virtually and keep the spirits high. We are to help you find the video conferring applications that you can use to connect and enjoy International Yoga Day. All the applications listed below are available on iOS and Android.

WhatsApp

The Facebook-owned messaging app is perhaps one of the most widely used apps across the globe. The video calling feature on the app lets a user add up to eight people in a call. There is no time limit for the call and the usage of the app is entirely free.

Zoom

You should totally consider doing a Zoom call if you are aiming at a huge gathering to celebrate the International Yoga Day. You can add up to 100 people for free and up to 500 people if you opt for the paid version. The video calling app previously used to have a 40-minute cap for its free version but the same has been removed now.

Skype

This is an ideal choice if you are aiming at a medium-sized gathering. Microsoft’s offering, Skype is not only free and easy to use but can also accommodate up to 50 people in a single call. The user interface in comparison to the rest is minimalistic and is easy to use.

Google Duo

This is perhaps the best option if you are planning to celebrate Yoga Day with a close niche of friends. The video call app allows you to add up to 12 people in a single call. Apart from that one of the biggest features of this app is that you could be in any part of the world and all that you would need to log in to this app would be your Gmail ID.