International Yoga Day 2020: Five Yoga Apps to Stay Fit and Sane While at Home

If you are looking for some motivation to stay fit at home and fitness apps have not really made you feel comfortable, then yoga could be your calling. Proven to usher in peace of mind as well as a sleuth of health benefits, yoga is great for people of all ages and lifestyles. This International Yoga Day, pick up a new habit you can be proud of.

With the help of some handy apps, now get advanced training in yoga at home.

Down Dog

This popular app gets its name from one of the most popular yoga postures, the down dog pose. Now, get to select your time, level, voice, music, and focus to experience a highly personalized yoga session. It is free to download with certain in-app purchases. It also has a separate section for prenatal yoga.



Available for: Android and iOS



https://www.downdogapp.com/

Five minute yoga workouts

For the busy bees and the lazy souls who are either scheduled to do too much or do not feel like doing anything comes an app filled with various five-minute yoga sessions. These are simple to follow and hence perfect for the beginners. Precise description for each pose makes it very useful.



Available for: Android



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=uk.co.olsonapps.fiveMinYoga&hl=en_IN

Yoga wake up

What if you want to stay fit and in shape but do not want to ditch the comfy bed? This app has got you covered. Now wake up listening to the customized alarm sound, practice yoga poses from the bed and even share your experiences with the community. It is free with several subscriptions to choose from.



Available for: iOS



https://apps.apple.com/us/app/yoga-wake-up/id973221723

Pocket Yoga

Ideal for perfecting the yoga poses. Often we pick up on poses all wrong and keep practising the same way for years. This can actually be dangerous for our body. With this app you can clear all your confusions. It has around 200 poses placed in beautiful icons, click on one and get detailed instructions about how to perfect it.



Available for: Android and iOS



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.abia.pocketyoga&hl=en

Find what feels good – Yoga with Adriene

Loaded with over 700 videos that include yoga and meditation clips, this app is sure to make you feel good after one session. You get to learn yoga from Adriene, an actor and popular yoga teacher with her own website hit YouTube channel and increasing fan list. There is a free trial for the initial period after which you can subscribe to a monthly or annual plan.



Available for: Android and iOS



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=tv.uscreen.findwhatfeelsgood&hl=en_IN



https://apps.apple.com/us/app/find-what-feels-good/id1050813703



