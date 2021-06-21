International Yoga Day 2021: Five Yoga Apps to Help You Stay Fit and Sane Amid COVID Pandemic

International Yoga Day, observed annually on June 21, is celebrated to spread awareness about yoga and its many benefits. As fitness and mindfulness become a priority during the coronavirus pandemic, tech companies are coming up with virtual solutions to ensure that people can practise yoga at home and without a professional trainer to stay healthy. Fortunately, there is a slew of free apps available on both Android and iOS app stores that can help users practice uncomplicated asanas (body movements and postures) without any extra fitness equipment. Many of these apps are also crafted in a way to aid both amateurs and advance yoga practitioners. If you are looking for some motivation to stay fit at home on this International Yoga day, here are five apps you can check out:

DOWN DOG: This popular app gets its name from one of the most popular yoga postures, the down dog pose. Now, get to select your time, level, voice, music, and focus to experience a highly personalised yoga session. It is free to download with certain in-app purchases. It also has a separate section for prenatal yoga.

FIVE MINUTE YOGA WORKOUTS: For the busy bees and lazy souls who are either scheduled to do too much or do not feel like doing anything comes an app filled with various five-minute yoga sessions. These are simple to follow and hence perfect for beginners. The app also provides an ornate description for each pose makes it very useful.

YOGA WAKE UP: What if you want to stay fit and in shape but do not want to ditch the comfy bed? This app has got you covered. Now wake up listening to the customised alarm sound, practice yoga poses from the bed and even share your experiences with the community. It is free with several subscriptions to choose from.

POCKET YOGA: Ideal for perfecting the yoga poses. Often we pick up on poses all wrong and keep practising the same way for a long time, which can actually be dangerous for our body. With this app, you can clear all your confusions. It has around 200 poses placed in beautiful icons, click on one and get detailed instructions about how to perfect it.

FIND WHAT FEELS GOOD – YOGA WITH ADRIENE: Loaded with over 700 videos that include yoga and meditation clips, this app is sure to make you feel good after one session. You get to learn yoga from Adriene, an actor and popular yoga teacher with her own website hit YouTube channel and increasing fan list. There is a free trial for the initial period, after which you can subscribe to a monthly or annual plan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here