Internet Explorer Will Finally Be Retired But It Is Not As Soon As You Think

To be fair, we are all surprised it hasn’t already happened. Microsoft is finally putting a date to when the good old Internet Explorer web browser, the piece of software that many of us first experienced the internet with many years ago, will be retired. Internet Explorer, or IE, will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10. The Internet Explorer has felt outdated for many years now and while it has not exactly hung up its boots just yet, the stark generational differences became even more apparent once Microsoft converted its successor, Edge, to Chromium which is the same foundation as the Google Chrome web browser. If you are among the few who still use IE, it may just be time to download and set up Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome or Firefox or Vivaldi, for instance, and move on to the next chapter in your internet surfing journey.

Microsoft is taking pains to point out that the new Edge browser has the compatibility mode for legacy websites and apps that will still require Internet Explorer core functionality to work. “Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge,” says Sean Lyndersay, Partner Group Program Manager, Microsoft Edge at Microsoft. The IE retirement will not impact the Windows 10 LTSC edition which are specifically deployed for limited tasks and also the Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications.

There are many reasons any remaining Internet Explorer users should switch to Microsoft Edge, with security, compatibility and speed being some of the most attractive propositions. The company has been updating the Edge web browser regularly with performance and security upgrades, as well as new functionality, to give it an advantage over the comparatively more resource hungry Google Chrome web browser. Some of the recently introduced functionality includes a password monitor and sleeping tabs, to help improve security and performance, respectively.

