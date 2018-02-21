English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Internet Now Has 332.4 Million Domain Names
New ".com" and ".net" domain name registrations totalled 9 million during 2017.
Photo for representation. Image: Reuters
A global leader in domain names and Internet security VeriSign on Wednesday announced that the fourth quarter of 2017 saw approximately 1.7 million domain name registrations.
With this, the total number of domain name registrations reached approximately 332.4 million across all top-level domains (TLDs).
New ".com" and ".net" domain name registrations totalled 9 million during 2017 compared to 8.8 million in 2016, the company said in a statement.
The ".com" and ".net" TLDs had a combined total of approximately 146.4 million domain name registrations in the domain name base -- registered but not configured -- at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. This represents a 2.9 percent increase year over year.
As of December 31, 2017, the ".com" domain name base totalled 131.9 million domain name registrations, while the ".net" domain name base totalled 14.5 million domain name registrations, the company said.
