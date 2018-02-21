English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Internet Now Has 332.4 Million Domain Names

New ".com" and ".net" domain name registrations totalled 9 million during 2017.

IANS

Updated:February 21, 2018, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Internet Now Has 332.4 Million Domain Names
Photo for representation. Image: Reuters
A global leader in domain names and Internet security VeriSign on Wednesday announced that the fourth quarter of 2017 saw approximately 1.7 million domain name registrations.

With this, the total number of domain name registrations reached approximately 332.4 million across all top-level domains (TLDs).

New ".com" and ".net" domain name registrations totalled 9 million during 2017 compared to 8.8 million in 2016, the company said in a statement.

The ".com" and ".net" TLDs had a combined total of approximately 146.4 million domain name registrations in the domain name base -- registered but not configured -- at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. This represents a 2.9 percent increase year over year.

As of December 31, 2017, the ".com" domain name base totalled 131.9 million domain name registrations, while the ".net" domain name base totalled 14.5 million domain name registrations, the company said.

Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You