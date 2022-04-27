Internet Outages in Several French Cities, Telco 'Free' Cites Acts of Vandalism

PARIS: Several French cities suffered internet outages, a telecommunications ministry official said on Wednesday, while telecom operator Free cited acts of vandalism, confirming media reports of coordinated attacks on France’s internet.

“Internet cables have been cut in the Ile-de-France region, which is affecting the landline and mobile network. We are in touch with operators who are working to restore service," minister for digital affairs Cedric O said in a tweet.

He did not mention vandalism or sabotage.

Several French media reported major internet outages in big cities like Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Reims and Grenoble, quoting officials saying that vandalism or sabotage was suspected.

Multiples actes de malveillances sur infra fibre durant la nuit et la matinée. Incidents circonscrits, problèmes résiduels en cours de correction sur Reims et Graveline. Equipes Free mobilisées depuis 4h du matin.— Free 1337 (@Free_1337) April 27, 2022

Le Parisien newspaper reported that underground cables had been damaged in France’s Seine-et-Marne and Essone departements, adding that these cables were linking the hubs of Paris and Lyon.

French news agency AFP, quoting the economy ministry, reported that internet services were down or running slowly in several French cities after suspected acts of vandalism targeting fibre optic cables.

The economy ministry was not available for comment

“Several malicious acts were noted on the fibre network during the night and the morning," Free said in a tweet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.