Internet Speed on Your 4G Connection is Dipping, According to Ookla Speedtest Global Index
While India has maintained its position in fixed broadband with average download speeds of 29.25 Mbps, the country has witnessed a dip in mobile speeds with average download speed of 10.71 Mbps.
India witnessed a dip in mobile speeds in April 2019 with its rank remaining at 68th position in fixed broadband speeds globally and has decreased in ranking to 121 in mobile speeds, Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, said in updates to its Speedtest Global Index for April 2019. While India has maintained its position in fixed broadband with average download speeds of 29.25 Mbps, the country has witnessed a dip in mobile speeds with average download speed of 10.71 Mbps, as per the report.
According Ookla's announcement in the beginning of 2018, India clocked 67th rank globally for fixed broadband speeds and 109th for mobile internet speeds. In absolute terms, India's performance in mobile speeds has deteriorated from that of last year. The April Speedtest Global Index shows Norway at pole position globally for mobile internet with an average download speed of 65.41 Mbps. Singapore takes the top spot for fixed broadband with an average download speed of 197.50 Mbps.
Ookla Co-founder and General Manager Doug Suttles said in a statement: "Networks are extremely complex entities whose performance is impacted by everything from quality of physical infrastructure to the geographical regions they are placed."
"India has unique challenges due to both the country's large geographic size and population. The number of people using a network at a given time is one of the biggest factors for network congestion and slow down. Overall, we believe they are doing an admirable job given the complexities of the market," he added.
Ookla's Speedtest Global Index compares internet speed data monthly from around the world. Data for the Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month. The company has 40 million active users in India conducting over 800,000 tests a day.
