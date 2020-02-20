Internet Speed Test Pegs India at 128th on Mobile, 66th on Fixed Line Globally

India has been ranked 128th for mobile broadband and 66th for fixed broadband while mean download speeds on fixed broadband have slipped to 38.84 in January 2020 with minuscule improvement in mobile broadband to 11.58 Mbps, Ookla said in its Speedtest Global Index. UAE topped the mobile download speeds chart with 87.01 Mbps, Singapore leads the world on fixed broadband download with 202.21 Mbps. As of January, the Index ranks India 128th for mobile broadband and 66th for fixed broadband, globally. India's performance in mean download speeds on fixed broadband has gone down from 40.11 Mbps in December 2019 to 38.84 in January 2020.

However, there is a slight improvement in mean download speeds on mobile broadband from those of December 2019. Mean download speeds on mobile broadband have gone up from 11.46 Mbps to 11.58 Mbps in January 2020. In addition, India moved up a spot on fixed broadband since December 2019, but there was no movement when it came to mobile broadband ranking, Ookla said.

As per the recent report by Ookla examining trends in the Indian telecom market, India is the leader in mean download speeds on fixed broadband amongst neighbouring countries. The report highlights that with Reliance Jio's rollout of its new GigaFiber service in India, the fixed broadband speeds will continue to increase country-wide.

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index compares internet speed data from around the world each month. Data for the Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test the internet speed.