TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Internet Traffic in India Sees 40% Spike in March Due to COVID-19 Lockdown: ACT Fibernet

Representative Image

Representative Image

The data is based on overall traffic data measured from February-April 2020 from 19 cities across the country.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
Share this:

The Internet peak traffic saw 40 percent rise in March in India and there was a significant spike in downloads and uploads per user, owing to the high volume of work and streaming content across all major cities including tier II markets, says a new report. While the average downloads increased by 66 percent per user per month, the average uploads surged at 37 percent per user per month, according to ‘State of Internet Traffic Trend' report by ACT Fibernet, one of India's largest wired Internet Service Provider.

The data is based on overall traffic data measured from February-April 2020 from 19 cities. One of the most interesting revelations was that on a particular day in March, 98.7 percent of the entire ACT Fibernet subscriber base was concurrently online. "In the last two months, we have seen a significant shift in data consumption across cities as people moved to work from home, spending more time streaming content, indulging in online gaming, taking online classes/course, video conferencing etc," said Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.

While there has been an overall surge of 55 percent in streaming traffic, there was no significant difference between weekday and weekend streaming and/or traffic now. There was an overall traffic increase by 73 percent on weekdays and 65 percent increase on weekends, said the report.

India now has 504 million active Internet users, out of which about 14 percent are in the age bracket of 5-11 years, according to a new report from the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Based on data from the Indian Readership Survey (IRS) 2019, the research also found that nearly 70 percent of the active Internet population in India is daily users. The time spent on the Internet continues to be higher in urban India compared to rural India.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading