Internet Users in India Likely to Cross 500 Million by June 2018: IAMAI

Mobile phones will emerge as the preferred device for online shopping by 2020, accounting for 70 percent of total online shopping, said the experts at the seventh edition of the India Internet Day in the Capital.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2018, 8:56 AM IST
The number of Internet users in India will hit 500 million by June and by 2020, the country will have an estimated 702 million smartphone users, experts said here on Thursday. Mobile phones will emerge as the preferred device for online shopping by 2020, accounting for 70 percent of total online shopping, said the experts at the seventh edition of the India Internet Day in the Capital. The conference was organised by TiE Delhi-NCR, the world's largest network of successful entrepreneurs and professionals -- attended by over 500 Internet enthusiasts from across the nation.

On the occasion, Geetika Dayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR said, “With the seventh edition of India Internet Day, we kept a sharp focus on how the entrepreneurs should tap into the emerging user base that hails from the corners of the country. The conversations at the event were weaved around the third wave of internet users, their requirements, consumption patterns and the ways in which startups can tap into this potential user base. We also focused on the nuances that the startups need to keep in mind to reach out to the next 300mn users.”

(Inputs from IANS)

| Edited by: Md. Waquar Haider
