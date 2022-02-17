Intex has launched the FitRist Vogue smartwatch in India priced at Rs 10,999 for buyers. The smartwatch comes in desert gold, titanium silver and sapphire blue colours. Intex is the latest brand to expand its wearable lineup in the country, and bringing a smartwatch in this price range does sound like a challenging prospect with many premium names operating in this bracket.

Intex FitRist Vogue Smartwatch Specifications

So what does Intex offer with its new smartwatch for buyers? It gets a 1.7-inch Vision Glass display that gives you 550 nits brightness and 218 PPI. The gadget also comes equipped with a slew of sensors for heart-rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring with SpO2, sleep tracking and more. Intex has also added guided breathing mode which is good for your mental health.

Also Read: Read This Story To Know How ‘Dangerous’ It Can Be For Journalists To Use Transcription Apps Like Otter.ai

As for the fitness features, you have 13 sports modes, hydration reminder and sedentary reminder as well. The main display also gives you weather updates, and helps you with call and message notifications. The design of the FitRist Vogue is in tune with most smartwatches that we have in the market.

The squarish frame is made of metal, with a functional button on the right for navigation. The addition of IP67 rating means that FitRist Vogue is water resistant as well, so you can take a dip in the pool or wear it to the shower without any worry.

Also Read: Windows 11 Is Getting Its Biggest Update Since Launch: All New Features

Intex also manages to give you dual-pairing Bluetooth calling feature on this smartwatch, as well as support for voice commands via Google Assistant and Siri. And finally, all these features and still you are promised a week’s battery life on a single charge.

Watch Video: OnePlus 9 RT Review: At Rs 42,999, You Are Getting A Reliable Flagship Experience

At this price range, you also have the Mi Watch Revolve, Amazfit has a few Bip series smartwatches up for grabs, and the OnePlus Watch is in the close corners as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.