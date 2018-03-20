Intex Launches Aqua Lions E3 in Partnership Retail Chain, Poojara Telecom

Intex Technologies, a consumer electronics major, today launched its latest model in the Lions series - Aqua Lions E3 exclusively with a leading retailer of Saurashtra region in Gujarat - Poojara Telecom based out of Rajkot. Designed for Tier 2 and 3 markets, the 4G-Volte smartphone comes with 2GB RAM, 8 MP camera and is available at an affordable price of Rs 5,499 along with Rs 2200 cash back from Jio.The Rs 2,200 cashback will be applicable for both existing and new Jio customers and the buyer needs to get their recharge with Rs 198 or Rs 299 plans, after which the cashback vouchers can be redeemed on subsequent recharges with any of the recharge packs by Jio. The telecom operator will be providing the eligible Intex device users with 44 cashback vouchers worth Rs 50 each, which will be credited to the MyJio App and can be redeemed later.Aqua Lions E3 will be exclusively available at the 48 plus stores of Poojara Telecom spread across Saurashtra. This will enable Intex to strengthen its presence in key markets of Saurashtra by offering a smartphone exclusively for the region the company said in a statement.In terms of specifications, Aqua Lions E3 features a 5-inch IPS HD display, with 1280X720 resolution. Running on Android 7.0 OS, the 4G dual-SIM smartphone is powered by a light 2500mAh Li-Ion battery. The device offers an 8 MP Rear and 5 MP front camera along with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and is backed by 1.3GHz Quad Core processor. The smartphone has an inbuilt 16GB ROM with an expandable memory of up to 32GB. The Aqua Lions E3 is available in Black colour. Apart from these features, the device comes with pre-loaded services such as Xander, DataBack and Amazon Prime.