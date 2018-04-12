Intex Uday With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs 7,999

(image: Intex)

Intex Technologies, a consumer electronics major, today launched its latest device Intex Uday exclusively with a leading retailer chain of Pune - Kensha Mobiles, Mehta Telecom, Manik Mobile Shopee and The Corner Mobile based out of Pune. The 4G-Volte smartphone comes with 3GB RAM, 13MP camera is available at an affordable price of Rs 7,999 along with Rs 2200 cash back from Jio.The Rs 2,200 cashback will be applicable for both existing and new Jio customers and the buyer needs to get their recharge with Rs 198 or Rs 299 plans, after which the cashback vouchers can be redeemed on subsequent recharges with any of the recharge packs by Jio. The telecom operator will be providing the eligible Intex device users with 44 cashback vouchers worth Rs 50 each, which will be credited to the MyJio App and can be redeemed later.Kensha Mobiles, Mehta Telecom, Manik Mobile and Corner Mobile in Pune are catering to 5 million customers through its 26 plus stores across the city the company said in a statement. Intex Uday will be exclusively available at 26 stores spread across Pune. This will enable Intex to strengthen its presence in key regional markets by offering a smartphone exclusively for the region.In terms of specifications, Intex Uday features a 5.2 inch IPS HD display, with 1280X720 resolution. Running on Android 7.0 OS, the 4G dual-SIM smartphone is powered by a light 2800mAh Li-Poly battery. The device offers a 13 MP Rear and 5 MP front camera along with 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM expandable up to 128GB and is backed by 1.3GHz Quad Core processor. The device comes with multiple navigation features, and emergency rescue too.The smartphones also include Intex key pre-loaded feature services for the users. One such service is the DataBack which is your Data Saving Buddy. This app provides up to 500MB Free Data back to the users per month for Free and allows users to consume more to earn data back in their accounts. Prime Videos allow users to enjoy unlimited access to stream and download their popular movies or TV shows.