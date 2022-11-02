Invest Karnataka 2022: As Garuda Aerospace Signs New Deal, How PLI Scheme is Giving Wings to Drone Industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three-day Invest Karnataka 2022 Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday and underlined the growth potential of the drone industry. “We have encouraged investments in various sectors that were earlier closed to private investments such as defence, drones, space and geospatial mapping,” Modi said via video-conferencing.

According to an EY-FICCI report, the drone and the component industry, in particular, is expected to significantly boost India’s manufacturing potential to about $23 billion by 2030.

As PM Modi said the government has been trying to help the sector flourish for which the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for drones and drone components was notified on September 30, 2021.

The growth in the drone sector can be witnessed through one Tamil Nadu-based drone manufacturer.

Garuda Aerospace, which is also one of the PLI beneficiaries, has recently signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and partnered with other companies like Israel’s Elbit Systems, as well as Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems, to develop drone technology in India.

The latest MoU between Garuda and IISc highlights the collaborative services they will be offering by using drones and UAVs in multipurpose operations.

According to the company, the Department of Aerospace Engineering (DoAE) will assist them in future operations, with a two-year MoU signed.

The organisations formed a tripartite agreement to formalise the working and seek optimum services for the benefit of all three parties.

Building on recent developments in surveillance applications using drones, UAVs, and a large number of potential applications emerging for the benefit of geography fieldwork surveys for government and society.

It was stated that Garuda, DoAE, and IISc may pursue collaborative operational and research projects in all such areas.

Additionally, Garuda will also focus on providing aerial imaging, agricultural drones and related field services.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said: “We have already been boosting the agricultural sector by providing Kisan drones. We aim to make farmers of India Atmanirbhar under the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji.”

While talking about the latest MoU with IISc, Jayaprakash said the association is a step towards realising Garuda’s potential to provide developments of digital input processing packaging tools including yield estimation from a given image, diagnoses of crops, surveillance, as well as mapping of fields and lands with the recently launched Droni drones, which will be used for surveillance.

Meanwhile, Dr SN Omkar, Chief Research Scientist Control and Guidance, IISc said: “The partnership will facilitate the collaborative development of new technology related to surveillance applications using drones that will benefit the farmers, the government and the country as a whole.”

“IISc will provide a central cloud platform for storage of data,” he added.

