iOS 13 Bug Grants Full Access to Third-Party Keyboard Apps, Warns Apple
ios 13 users with third-party keyboard apps installed on their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch might run the risk of a bug leak their information to these apps.
Apple has issued a warning about a security issue for iOS 13 users, who have a third-party keyboard application installed on their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. The tech giant has cautioned iOS users that there is a bug in iOS 13 that tends to leak user's information and provide ‘full-access’ to the third-party keyboard apps. This issue applies to those iOS 13 users who have a third-party application on their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. In a statement released on Tuesday, September 24, Apple said, "An upcoming software update will fix an issue that impacts third-party keyboard apps. This issue applies only if you've installed third-party keyboards on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch."
"Third-party keyboard extensions in iOS can be designed to run entirely standalone, without access to external services, or they can request “full access” to provide additional features through network access. Apple has discovered a bug in iOS 13 and iPadOS that can result in keyboard extensions being granted full access even if you haven't approved this access," the statement reads.
Apple has further assured its users that the issue will be fixed soon in an upcoming software update. "This issue does not impact Apple’s built-in keyboards. It also doesn't impact third-party keyboards that don't make use of full access. The issue will be fixed soon in an upcoming software update," Apple said. iOS users, who don't know whether they have a third-party Keyboard app or not, can check the same by going to the 'Settings' option on their iPhone and then go to General>Keyboards
