iOS 13, tvOS 13 Will Support Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Controllers for Apple Arcade
This lends an added layer of gaming credibility to tvOS, and may also form the basis for a future game streaming service that Apple may introduce.
The next major revision to Apple's iOS and Apple TV operating systems will include compatibility with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamepad controllers, increasing the appeal and convenience of Apple Arcade. The move comes as Apple aims to increase its gaming efforts, and is therefore allowing most users to use their already-owned controller to be used with either Apple TV or iPhones.
The Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One and PlayStation 4 wireless controllers will be able to work with iOS devices and Apple TV boxes, following September's anticipated update to iOS 13 and tvOS 13. The announcement, made during Apple's WWDC 2019 event on June 3, arrived 10 weeks after game subscription service Apple Arcade was announced during a Game Developers Conference presentation.
Apple's WWDC segment focused on interoperability between PS4 and Xbox One controllers and its home entertainment center Apple TV, though as Engadget points out, the update will also apply to iPhone and iPad devices upgraded to iOS 13. The launches of tvOS 13, iOS 13 and Apple Arcade are all expected to take place during fall of 2019; Apple typically announces major version upgrades at WWDC and rolls them out the following September.
