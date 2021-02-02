iOS 14.5 Will Let iPhone Users Unlock Smartphone Directly via Apple Watch Even While Wearing a Mask

Apple appears to be working on a new feature that will help users unlock their iPhone models with Apple Watch, even while wearing a mask. The new iPhone unlock feature appeared with the first developer beta version of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4, that Apple started rolling out earlier this week. The public beta versions of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 are not yet out though the company may roll out soon. The new unlock feature is similar to Apple's 'unlock your Mac with your Apple Watch.'

According to 9to5Mac, developers need to go to Settings on the iPhone to enable the 'Unlock with Apple Watch' feature. Users then need to search Face ID & Passwords > Enable Unlock with Apple Watch. The report adds that for the feature to work, users must ensure that Face ID detects masks, Apple Watch is nearby the iPhone model, the smartwatch in on your wrist, and Apple Watch has a passcode enabled. Additionally, users will receive haptic feedback on the Apple Watch once the iPhone is unlocked.

#iOS14.5 beta 1, iPhone unlock process with #AppleWatch wearing a facemaskEasy and super smooth! pic.twitter.com/ADkE0dVS0I — Luca Ansevini (@Anse1987) February 1, 2021

As expected, the feature would be highly useful amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people are advised to wear a mask whenever they are outdoors. However, this feature will only be limited to iPhone X and above as the newer iPhone flagships only carry the Face ID as biometric authentication to scan for facial features to unlock the device. Alongside the new unlocking system, the iOS 14.5 developer beta brings support for Xbox Series S/ X and PlayStation 5 controllers. The update further carries an updated Fitness app and expanded compatibility for the Apple Fitness Plus workouts. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to unveil the App Tracking Transparency tool that has been criticised by Facebook and several other ad companies.

Recently, Apple started rolling out the stable iOS 14.4 version to iPhone users globally. The update brings a slew of changes to the iPhone operating system including changes to the camera app, certain bug fixes, and support for the new Apple Watch Unity faces. Apple had announced the public rollout for iOS 14.4 in a press release that detailed the company's new initiatives for the Black History Month. The company has also started releasing the stable WatchOS 7.3 update.